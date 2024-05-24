BPS Strikes Gold At Astronomy Olympiad

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Birla Public School (BPS) won the gold medal in the international category of the Qatar Astronomy Olympiad, conducted by the Department of Curriculum and Learning Resources in collaboration with Qatar Calendar House. The project under the slogan“The Sun and the Extended Shadows” was guided by Kalidasan Shanmughan. The team members were Bhanu Harsha Desari, Fiona Ajith Prabhu Everester, Avanthika Rajagopalan and Diva Shah. The team was mentored by noted astrophotographer Ajith.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.