NABU And SAPO Issue Joint Statement In Case Of Possible Information Leak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said that together with the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), they had reached a common vision for organising further objective and impartial investigation into the disclosure of pre-trial investigation data.

This was reported by the NABU press service in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Both institutions remain faithful to the main purpose of their creation and continue to exercise their powers to ensure the inevitability of punishment for high-level corruption

. The NABU and the SAPO will inform the public about the results of this investigation," the press service said.

The NABU believes that the coordinated work of both institutions in the face of any challenges is the key to achieving the results in combating grand corruption

expected by Ukrainian society.

"Both bodies were created to ensure that the concept of untouchable names or positions disappears in Ukraine. Our main task now is to take all necessary measures to maintain and increase trust in joint work and results," the agency said.

As reported, the NABU confirmed the launch of a pre-trial investigation into a possible information leak.

Earlier, the SAPO informed that they provide procedural guidance in the pre-trial investigation conducted by the NABU's Internal Control Department under Articles 364 and 387 of the Criminal Code regarding the possible commission of criminal offences by the bureau's employees. According to the SAPO, the case was initiated following a memo from a whistleblower, a NABU employee.

The anti- corruption

prosecutor's office assured that no searches or investigative actions were conducted at the NABU premises at the initiative of SAPO prosecutors. According to the prosecutors, in this case, a search was conducted exclusively at the place of residence of a current NABU employee, a detective of one of the units.

conducting searches in Ukrnafta – sourc

To ensure an objective pre-trial investigation into the alleged information leak, the NABU suspended the first deputy director of the NABU from his duties due to a possible conflict of interest.

According to media reports, representatives of the SAPO and the National Police

came to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau with searches as part of the investigation into the leakage of information about the "Big Construction".