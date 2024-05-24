Future Electronics Webinar Explores New Industrial Applications For Lidar Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, England ( forpressrelease) May 24, 2024 - Future Electronics

, in collaboration with onsemi and ams OSRAM, recently hosted an exclusive webinar unveiling the latest innovations in LiDAR technology

for industrial applications. The webinar focused on the critical components driving the next generation of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems, including Infrared Emitting Lasers and Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMs), and their unique advantages in enhancing performance, accuracy, and reliability in industrial environments.



The one-hour webinar brought together sensing experts from Future Electronics

, onsemi, and OSRAM to discuss the diverse applications of LiDAR technology

in modern industrial sectors. Participants gained insights into the role of LiDAR in robotics, automated guided vehicles, range finders, pulsed LiDAR laser applications, and industrial sensing, and how it contributes to the ongoing automated AI revolution.



Key highlights of the webinar included a comprehensive overview of LiDAR technology

, insights into industrial applications and use cases, and presentations by ams OSRAM and onsemi on their respective innovations in infrared emitting lasers and SiPMs. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the key features and advantages of these cutting-edge technologies and understand their significance in industrial LiDAR systems.



The webinar concluded with an engaging Q&A session, allowing participants to interact with the experts from Future Electronics

, onsemi, and OSRAM and address queries regarding LiDAR technology

and its applications in industrial settings.



Future Electronics

is excited to continue exploring the frontiers of LiDAR technology

and its industrial applications, helping to bring innovative solutions to customers worldwide.



