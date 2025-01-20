Delhi Polls: 699 Candidates In Fray, Maximum Of 23 In New Delhi Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) A total of 699 candidates will fight for 70 Delhi Assembly seats in the February 5 election, with the maximum number of 23 trying their luck in the high-profile New Delhi seat of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, an official said after the deadline to withdraw names ended on Monday.

Till a day before the declaration of the final list of candidates, 719 candidates had remained in the fray after the scrutiny of nomination papers on Friday-Saturday.

At least 1,522 nomination sets, including multiple ones, were filed by 981 candidates till Sunday.

After the deadline for withdrawal of names ended on Monday, the New Delhi constituency from where Kejriwal is fighting his fourth election has 23 candidates. Janakpuri has 16 candidates, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nager and Rohtas Nagar have 15 candidates each.

While Burari and Adarsh Nagar have 14 nominees each, over half a dozen constituencies, including Mundka, R.K. Puram, Kalkaji, Matiala, Dwarka and Seelampur, have 13 candidates each. The seats with 13 nominees each include the city's most populous constituency – Vikaspuri with 4,62,184 voters.

The smallest seat Delhi Cantonment – with just 78,893 voters - has seven candidates.

As per the EC's electoral roll, the total electorate in the national capital stands at 1,55,24,858, out of which 83,49,645 are male, 71,73,952 female and 1,261 third-gender voters.

Earlier, a walkathon was organised on Sunday by students of Maharaja Agrasen College, East Delhi, to raise awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025.

The event aimed to inspire citizens, especially young voters, to actively participate in the democratic process.

The walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and local residents. With banners, placards, and slogans emphasising the significance of voting, the participants appealed to the public to exercise their right to vote and contribute to shaping the future of Delhi.

Special emphasis was placed on encouraging first-time and young voters to engage in the electoral process, recognising their vital role in strengthening democracy.

This initiative was highlighted by the District Magistrate (East), Amol Srivastava, who commended the efforts of the students and emphasized the importance of voter awareness campaigns in increasing voter turnout.

The walkathon reflects the collective effort to ensure an informed and active electorate, fostering a culture of civic responsibility among the youth.