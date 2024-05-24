Egypt Rejects Israeli“De Facto Policies”, Reaffirms Support For Palestinian Aid Channels

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has reiterated its opposition to“de facto policies” imposed by Israel and reaffirmed its commitment to aiding the Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza, a high-ranking Egyptian official told Daily News Egypt on Friday.





The official underscored Egypt's stance that the Rafah border crossing is an“Egyptian-Palestinian gateway” and outlined plans to re-establish aid channels through a mechanism agreed upon with the Palestinian Authority.





This comes amidst a growing health

crisis in Gaza exacerbated by fuel

shortages, severely impacting hospital operations. To address this, Egypt has reached a temporary agreement with the United States to enable aid delivery through the Kerem Shalom Crossing.





The official stressed that this is a temporary measure until Israel withdraws from the Rafah Crossing area and normal operations resume according to established frameworks.





He also reaffirmed the nation's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the importance of facilitating aid to meet the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza.





The official concluded by rejecting any prevailing de facto policies imposed by the Israeli side, highlighting the North African nation's commitment to a collaborative approach with the Palestinian Authority in delivering essential aid.