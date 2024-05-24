Indian Companies Explore Agriculture Opportunities In Africa

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 24 (KNN) With several African nations like Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, and Cote d'Ivoire looking to diversify foreign investment

in agriculture beyond China, India is pushing to secure economic and diplomatic

ties in the sector.

During a recent delegation visit to Uganda and Kenya led by India's Ministry

of External Affairs and Agriculture

Ministry

, the two African nations offered to lease land to Indian agricultural businesses.

About 35 Indian company representatives attended, including from DCM Shriram, Bharat Biogas Energy, and others.

"The Kenyan government

has agreed to lease land with a condition that 20 per cent of revenue should be paid as an export tax," an official stated. "Uganda agreed to provide a minimum of 100 acres to each investor", reported businessline.

The driving factor appears to be a need for agricultural development to boost food security and economic growth. Key opportunities exist in cultivating crops

like rice, wheat, millets, livestock, biogas and fertilisers.

"Both countries want the world's best seed varieties in maize, paddy, millets and horticulture crops

to improve domestic production. Indian investors can put money here with guaranteed returns," an industry source said.

Animal husbandry is also promising given abundant cattle feed. The two sides could collaborate on developing local hybrid bovine species as well.

While some Indian delegates explored immediate export-import prospects, the focus was on facilitating long-term agricultural investment

s between India and the African nations over the coming months.

(KNN Bureau)

Agriculture

-Opportunities-In-Africa" target="_blank">

MENAFN24052024000155011030ID1108254768