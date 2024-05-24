Delhi Court Finds Activist Medha Patkar Guilty In Defamation Case Filed By Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi's Saket court on Friday (May 24) convicted social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma of Saket court found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation. Under the law, she could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both as punishment.
'No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi (WATCH)
The legal
battle between Patkar and Saxena dates back to 2000, when Patkar filed a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). At that time, Saxena was the chief of the Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.
In response, Saxena filed two defamation cases against Patkar, accusing her of making derogatory remarks against him on a television channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.
Pune Porsche accident case: Bid to save teen driver foiled; police insist on adult trial
MENAFN24052024007385015968ID1108254333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.