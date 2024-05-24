Prime Minister Of Japan Invited To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Prime Minister

of Japan Fumio Kishida was invited to the summitto be held within the framework of the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), Azernews reports, citing theMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the visit of Deputy Minister

of Foreign Affairs ofAzerbaijan Elnur Mammadov to Japan, he informed the Japanese sideabout the activities of Azerbaijan within the framework of thePresidency of COP29.

Also, Mammadov presented Yoichi Fukazawa, Deputy Minister

ofForeign Affairs of Japan for Parliamentary Affairs, with theinvitation letter addressed by the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister

of Japan Fumio Kishidaregarding the participation in the Summit of World Leaders onClimate Action, which will kick off COP29 on November 12-13 of thisyear.

Minister

