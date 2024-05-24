Azerbaijan's Military Police Department Personnel Hold Combat Training Classes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Police

Department Personnel Hold Combat Training Classes

Fatime Letifova

The military personnel of the Military Police

Department holdcombat training classes under the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

The delegation led by the Chief of the Military Police

Department of the Ministry

of Defense of the Republic of Georgia,Colonel Shalva Shengelia, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, watchedthe combat training exercises.

First, the Defense Ministry

leadership delivered to the militarypersonnel the requirements and instructions regarding the betterorganization of the commandant service activities of the militarypolice units and increasing vigilance, as well as the organizationof interoperability with the relevant state bodies.

The personnel of the military police units involved in thecombat training classes was instructed to organize patrolling atcheckpoints, protect military facilities, direct the movement ofmilitary vehicles, and ensure the safe movement of convoys.

Then the personnel put on alert moved towards the designatedpoints in convoy.

According to the plan of the classes, the tasks on neutralizingterrorists and freeing captured civilians, providing first aid tothe wounded and their evacuation were accomplished with highprofessionalism.

During the training classes, the main focus was on ensuring thesafety of the civilian population in the areas of hostilities, therelease of prisoners and hostages, as well as improving activitiesin accordance with the requirements of the Geneva Conventions inthe treatment of war prisoners.

In the end, a group of distinguished military personnel wasawarded.

Police

