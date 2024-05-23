University Of Manchester Announces Significant Scholarships For Indian Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) University of Manchester celebrates its academic excellence with a rich history spanning nearly two centuries and has thus announced a series of scholarships for Indian students for the September 2024 intake. These scholarships, including the Humanities International Excellence Scholarships and the Global Futures Scholarships, aim to provide support for exceptional Indian students planning to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate study at the university.



The scholarships reflect the university's commitment to fostering global academic talent and promoting cultural diversity, offering a transformative pathway for aspiring scholars to engage with world-class education and research opportunities. Academic merit shall be the basis for evaluation. Any holder of an offer who satisfies the requirements will get a scholarship in the form of a tuition fee reduction.



Renowned for its innovative research, world-class facilities, and commitment to social responsibility, the University of Manchester fosters a diverse community of students and scholars who challenge boundaries and make meaningful impacts across various fields.



Talking about these scholarships, Prof. Angelia Wilson, Associate Dean for Internationalisation for the Faculty of Humanities said, "These scholarships underscore the significant role Indian students play within our diverse global student body and our dedication to India as aÂ strategic academic partner. The University of Manchester, with its longstanding tiesÂ to business and education in India, stands as a global institution deeply invested in fostering cross-cultural exchange and academic excellence. We eagerly anticipate welcoming the forthcoming cohort of Indian students to our historic campus in Manchester."Â



The Scholarships available are as follows:



Global Futures Scholarship

The Global Futures Scholarship is available to students worldwide, including those from India. This scholarship reflects Manchester's commitment to global engagement and innovation. It is available for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate students.



Undergraduate: The University of Manchester offers international students 100 merit-based scholarships of 21,000 British pounds.



Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must be applying for direct first-year entry in 2024 and have, or be working towards one of the following qualifications: A Levels, IB Diploma, Indian Standard XII (CBSE, ISC, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat boards only), Advanced Placement (AP).

Timeline: Applicants must apply for the scholarship online byâ€ ̄14 April 2024. All successful applicants will be notified by 30 April 2024. Â



Postgraduate: The University of Manchester offers international students 100 merit-based scholarships of Â£8,000.



Eligibility Criteria: Applicants will be considered for the award based on academic merit and the quality of their scholarship application.



Timeline: Applicants must apply for the scholarship online byÂ 26 April 2024. The link to the application form will be emailed to all offer holders.Â The successful applications will be notified by 31 May 2024.



Humanities Bicentenary Scholarships



The Faculty of Humanities is excited to provide a variety of commemorative Bicentenary scholarships and financial

aid options for qualified candidates beginning in September 2024. These awards are limited in quantity and are distributed based on studentâ€TMs academic performance and the excellence of their program application. No additional application is required; the applications will be automatically reviewed and the selected will be informed.



Undergraduate: The University is offering Â£2,000 per year of study to undergraduate students.



Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have completed or waiting for their results for a maximum of 3 years of study. The Scholarships are available toÂ theÂ School of Arts Languages and Culture and the School of Environment, Education and Development.

Timeline: All scholarships are applied as a deduction from tuition fees upon registration.



Undergraduate: The University is offering Â£2,000 for the first year of study to undergraduate students.



Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must be domiciled in India. The Scholarships are available to the Alliance Manchester Business School and the School of Social Sciences.

Timeline: All scholarships are applied as a deduction from tuition fees upon registration.



To know more about the scholarship:





Postgraduate: The University is offering Â£10,000 for one year of study to postgraduate students.



Eligibility Criteria:

No separate application is required â€“ awards are granted on academic merit and strength of personal profile.

Available to the School of Arts Languages and Culture, the School of Social SciencesÂ and the School of Environment, Education and Development.



Timeline: All awards will be given as tuition fee discounts at the time of registration.



To know more about the scholarship:







Humanities International Excellence Scholarship

The scholarship is specifically designed to support outstanding international students pursuing humanities disciplines at UoM at the postgraduate level.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have the offer to study with the university on an approved programme with an overall score of 60% - 70% (varies by Indian institution) in their undergraduate studies.



To know more about the scholarship:





Students interested in these scholarship opportunities are encouraged to visit the respective scholarship web pages for detailed eligibility criteria and application procedures.



For more information please visit:







About University of Manchester:



The University of Manchester is a member of the prestigious Russell Group and one of the UKâ€TMs largest single-site universities.



We have over 40,000 students, 12,000 staff and, with 500,000 former students from more than 190 countries, are home to the largest alumni community of any campus-based university in the UK.



We are ranked in the top ten of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings globally; are the top UK University for graduate employability according to The Graduate Market in 2022 and no fewer than 25 Nobel laureates have either worked or studied here. Manchester was also named 5th place for research power - the quality and scale of research and impact - in the UK governmentâ€TMs Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021.

Company :-Good Relations India

User :- Divya Jhawar

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9971192949