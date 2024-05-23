Denver Post Names ACES Quality Management A Recipient Of Colorado Top Workplaces 2024 Award

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., May 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial

services industry, announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Denver Post Top Workplaces.







Image caption: ACES Quality Management.

“We take immense pride in the culture at ACES, a pride that resonates through our products and daily engagements. The success of our internal culture and the expansion of our product suite are testaments to the unwavering commitment of our team,” said CEO Trevor Gauthier.“We're honored to once again be named in Denver's Post Top Workplaces list, reaffirming our dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace environment.”

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces.

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial

services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial

institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial

institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

