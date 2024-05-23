'Want Beef To Be Served At BJP Office': TN Congress Leader Sparks Row As Party Threatens Protest (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, political tensions in Tamil Nadu have surged between the Congress and BJP. The Congress party announced on Wednesday that they would 'lay siege' to the BJP's headquarters in Chennai if Prime Minister

Narendra Modi and Home Minister

Amit Shah fail to apologise within a week for their remarks deemed insulting to Tamils during their election campaign in Odisha.

In response, Annamalai K., the BJP TN President, took a tongue-in-cheek approach, suggesting that the Congress intimate them in advance so they could prepare food for the protesters.

What began as a confrontation over potential protests quickly turned into a debate over dietary preferences, particularly the demand for beef. In a video that has sparked a massive backlash on X, formerly Twitter, Tamil Nadu Congress leader EVKS Elangovan on Thursday stated, "If we go there, we need non-veg food. We like beef. So we need non-veg food and beef. We will give them two days of time to prepare for us."

This demand for beef from the Congress sparked a fresh controversy, with political observers and social media users weighing in on the matter. The exchange quickly gained traction, with both parties facing criticism and support from various quarters.

"Now Tamil Nadu Congress Leader wants to eat Beef at BJP office. This blatant mockery reveals the true anti Hindu face of Congress. They have been consistently Disrespectful and divisive towards Hindus," said one user on X.

Another added, "He knows beef is something which hurts the Hindu's sentiments and yet he is mocking. This is the real face of Congress."

"What is the problem these people have with Hinduism? IDK," said a third user.

A fourth user commented, "This blatant mockery reveals the true face of Congress. Disrespectful and divisive!"

On Wednesday, K Selvaperunthagai, the president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), asserted that PM Modi had labeled Tamils as thieves, criticizing his remarks as unfitting for someone in the position of Prime Minister

.

“Modi has been enegaging in indecent politics and has been making wild allegations in each and every state he visits. Amit Shah too had made remarks belittling Tamils. But ECI is in deep slumber and is not acting against Modi and Shah,” he said.

During an election campaign in Odisha, PM Modi claimed that the keys to the Ratna Bhandar, the inner chamber of the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, had been taken to Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah, in his campaign, had said,“As Naveen Babu is unable to work, a Tamil Babu is running the state government. Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha? I assure you, if you elect a BJP government, a young son of the soil who speaks Odia will be the chief minister. A 'Bhumiputra' will rule the land of 'Utkala Bhumi' and not a Tamil babu.”

In a sarcastic retort to Selvaperunthagai, BJP state president K Annamalai remarked, "If the TNCC president informs in advance the date on which they will be laying siege to the BJP office, we will arrange food for the 10 people who will be visiting our office. Also, we will present books on how the DMK and Congress had betrayed Tamils in the past.”