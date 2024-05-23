Nepal Trekking Routes Now Offers An Awesome Everest Base Camp Helicopter Tour With A Thrilling Stop At Kalapatthar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kathmandu, Nepal - 05/23/2024: The Nepal Trekking Routes which are famous for great adventures in the Himalayas present a new tour - the Everest Base Camp Helicopter Tour that will also have a special land there at the Kalapatthar. This tour is a unique combination of helicopter ride enjoyment and incredible views of the Mount Everest that promise world intact experience for those who love adventure and nature.



The trip starts with a scenic helicopter trip from Kathmandu to Lukla, which is the departure point for all the trekking routes to the Everest Region. From Lukla, you will be driven above mesmerizing scenery, forests, hills, and many Sherpa villages. As you get closer to the Everest Base Camp, you might experience the unbelievable views of Everest, Lhotse, and Nuptse.



However what makes it pretty cool is the point of landing at the Kalapatthar that is a famous panoramic view point at the elevation of 5,545 meters above sea level. This is the place where you literally can go out and admire the beauty of the majestic Himalayas. And since you'll be admiring the panoramic views of the Everest area, this is the best part of your trip.



"We are pleased to provide a Helicopter Tour to EBC with the landings at Kalapatthar, " the CEO of the tourism agency, Nepal Trekking Routes, adds. "This is the most amazing experience you could wish for, whether you are an experienced adventurer or a newbie. In any case, it is likely to be a once in a lifetime opportunity for you.



We've got a great escape for everyone and of all fitness levels. It doesn't matter if you have extreme experience as an adventurer or if it is the first time that you are travelling, you will definitely have a great time.



For any further information about the essence of adventure and to book for your tour, reach us out at +977 9851070897 / WhatsApp +977 9841064142 or mail us at ....



About Nepal Trekking Routes: Nepal Trekking Routes, Kathmandu Nepal-based, is the leading adventure company in terms of activation. We will arrange trekking in the region of the Himalayas to meet your needs. We are here to supply you with that unforgettable experience capturing the natural treasures of the country that you will cherish for a lifetime.

Company :-Nepal Trekking Routes Pvt Ltd

User :- Shailesh Pokharel

Email :...

Mobile:- 9779841064142

Url :-