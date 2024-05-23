Kuwait Amir Receives Letters On Bilateral Ties From Azerbaijan Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- HisHighness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday two letters from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on ways to enhance ties on all possible levels. A statement by the Foreign Ministry revealed that Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kuwait Emil Karimov handed the letters to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah . (end) nmo

