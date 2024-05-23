               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives Letters On Bilateral Ties From Azerbaijan Pres.


5/23/2024 9:13:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- HisHighness
the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
received on Thursday two letters from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on ways to enhance ties on all possible levels.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry
revealed that Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kuwait Emil Karimov handed the letters to Deputy Minister
of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
. (end)
