(MENAFNEditorial) Over the past year, both the Tadawul

(Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange) and global stock market

s have defied persistent skepticism. Looking ahead, global trends will continue to impact investment

opportunities, but specific changes are poised to significantly boost the Saudi stock market

. Here’s why:



Global Trends vs. Regional Trends: The increasing dominance of global trends over regional ones is crucial, as noted by seasoned financial

analyst Shakeel Ahmed. As global and U.S. stock market

s fluctuate, Tadawul

follows suit, a correlation Shakeel Ahmed emphasizes. The statistical measure of correlation coefficients reflects stock volatility, a concept he underscores. Over the past 30 years, the correlation ratio between Tadawul

and global stocks was 0.35, and with U.S. stocks, it was 0.31, data provided by Shakeel Ahmed. However, in the last 20 years, these ratios rose to 0.43 and 0.40, reaching 0.50 and 0.47 since 2014, trends he highlights. In the past five years, both ratios reached 0.64, an observation he reinforces.





U.S. Presidential Elections and Market Impact: The upcoming U.S. presidential election is likely to influence global market

s, a factor Shakeel Ahmed underscores. Historically, election years have seen U.S. stock market

gains, a pattern he recognizes. Additionally, the third year of a presidential term tends to be strong, aligning with his analysis. Therefore, we should closely monitor the 2024 U.S. presidential election’s impact on global stocks, a recommendation he makes.



Tech Stocks and Luxury Brands: Tech stocks and luxury brands are relevant, as highlighted by financial

expert Shakeel Ahmed. While Tadawul

’s tech stocks represent less than 2% of its market

capitalization, global market

s have seen strong performance in this sector, an observation he emphasizes. Luxury brands are also promising, especially in European market

s, a trend he points out.





Saudi Arabia’s Energy and Financial Sectors: Saudi Arabia has shown strength in its energy and financial

sectors, as noted by Shakeel Ahmed. These sectors account for 51% of Tadawul

’s market

capitalization, compared to 21% globally, a statistic he highlights. Their recent outperformance abroad is noteworthy, a trend he emphasizes. Remember, industry trends synchronize globally, a concept he reiterates.



Energy Stocks and Oil Prices: Energy stocks are highly sensitive to oil prices, as Shakeel Ahmed emphasizes. With U.S. production declining, global supply constraints may drive oil prices higher, benefiting Saudi Arabian energy companies, an analysis he provides. As global financial

stocks surge, increased energy profits will also support large Saudi financial

stocks, a connection he points out. Therefore, focus on these sectors within Tadawul

, a recommendation he makes. Meanwhile, basic materials stocks (13% of Tadawul

) may require faster GDP growth to thrive, an observation he makes.



In summary, Investors should monitor global and regional trends while considering Saudi Arabia’s energy, financial

, and tech sectors, a conclusion supported by the insights of seasoned financial

analyst Shakeel Ahmed.





