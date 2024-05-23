Tehran exposes additional specifics of Raisi accident

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, Tehran has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, and several members of his entourage. According to reports from the news agency IRNA, citing Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, Raisi's chief of staff who was accompanying him in one of the accompanying aircraft, the incident occurred when Raisi's aircraft convoy encountered a cloud bank during its journey.



Initially, the weather conditions were reported as normal. However, approximately 45 minutes into the flight, the pilot of Raisi's helicopter decided to increase altitude to avoid a cloud, prompting the two accompanying helicopters to do the same. Yet, as they ascended, the two other helicopters suddenly lost sight of Raisi's aircraft, which was flying in the middle position of the convoy.



Esmaili recounted that after flying over the clouds for about 30 seconds, their pilot realized that Raisi's helicopter had disappeared from sight. Despite several attempts to locate it by circling the area, poor visibility forced them to abandon the search, leading them to land at a nearby copper mine.



Efforts to establish communication with Raisi's aircraft proved futile initially. However, Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, an East Azerbaijan imam who was accompanying the president, eventually managed to convey the tragic news that the helicopter had crashed into a valley. Esmaili further revealed that upon locating the crash site, it was evident that Raisi and others had succumbed to the crash instantly, while Ale-Hashem passed away after several hours.



The ill-fated journey had commenced following Raisi's meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, where they had inaugurated a significant dam project on the border between the two countries. The crash occurred in the mountainous terrain of East Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran, casting a pall over the nation.



As Tehran continues to grapple with the aftermath of this tragic incident, questions linger regarding the circumstances leading to the crash and the broader implications for Iran's political landscape. The loss of President Raisi, known for his conservative stance and his recent rise to power, has sent shockwaves through the region, prompting reflections on his legacy and the future direction of Iranian politics.



Furthermore, the incident has drawn attention to the importance of aviation safety and the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, underscoring the need for stringent safety measures in air travel. As investigations into the crash continue, Iran mourns the loss of its leader and his companions, while the world watches closely, mindful of the potential ramifications on regional stability and geopolitical dynamics.

