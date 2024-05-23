Medhavi Skills University With Iace To Enhance International Mobility In The Automotive Sector

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, has formed a strategic partnership with the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) to bolster the international mobility of students within the automotive sector. This collaboration is aimed at revolutionizing skill development and opening up global opportunities for aspiring automotive professionals.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed today in Ahmedabad, with Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Pro-Chancellor and Co-founder of MSU, and Mr. E Rajiv, Executive Director of iACE, representing their respective institutions. The MSU delegation included Mr. Sajeev Kumar S, Vice President; Mr. Amrith; Ms. Bhanita Sarmah; and Mr. Rohit Gopalani.



Under this partnership, MSU and iACE will establish an Overseas Mobility Skilling Hub, offering training and placement services to candidates internationally, with a focus on countries such as Australia, Germany, and the UK. The alliance will introduce Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programs (AEDP) in the automotive sector and jointly conduct corporate training and upskilling programs across India.



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Pro-Chancellor and Co-Founder, MSU, said â€œWe are extremely delighted to join hands with iACE. Our partnership aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills and advanced technological prowess through hands-on learning. To further narrow the skill gap in the sector, we look forward to partnering with corporates and empowering the manufacturing & servicing professionals.â€



This collaboration signifies a significant step towards enhancing the quality and reach of automotive education, ultimately fostering a skilled workforce ready to meet global industry demands.



EV sales in India are likely to grow at CAGR of 35%; annual volumes may cross 27 million by 2032 as per the latest reports. With climate change and digitalization driving the revolution in the automotive sector, a revamp in the approach of making professionals industry-ready is the need of the hour. MSU & iACE have joined forces to empower the automotive ecosystem to this end.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Riya Mehta

Email :...