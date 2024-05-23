Number Of Injured In Kharkiv Rises To 16 As A Result Of Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured
as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to 16.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Unfortunately, the number of injured
has increased to 16. Preliminary: the enemy struck with S-300 missiles,” he said in a statement.
According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police
in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army
used either S-300 or S-400 air defense systems.
“After the wreckage is recovered, the type of weapon will be determined definitively,” Tymoshko said. Read also:
Russian strike on Kharkiv
: death toll rises to four, two more people being searched
The spokesman for the Kharkiv regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, told 'Suspilne News' that the strikes were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation's Belgorod region.
Police
investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs
of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported, on May 23, Russia launched about 15 strikes on Kharkiv. As of 12:30 p.m., six people were reported dead and 11 injured
at a printing plant. A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop.
Russian troops
also attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district, where two people were injured
, and the town of Liubotyn in the Kharkiv district, where two people were provided with medical aid.
