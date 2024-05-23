UN relief head assigns USD2.5M for flood response in Burundi

(MENAFN) UN humanitarian officials announced on Wednesday that the UN relief chief has allocated USD2.5 million to support flood response efforts in Burundi, where nearly 300,000 individuals have been affected by the ongoing floods.



Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, who also serves as the Emergency Relief Coordinator, authorized the funds to enable the UN and its partners to deliver vital assistance to over 63,000 people.



The allocated funds will facilitate the provision of essential life-saving aid, including water and hygiene kits, latrines, healthcare support, and cash assistance to those affected by the floods. The response aims to address the urgent needs of the affected population and mitigate the impact of the disaster on their lives and livelihoods.



According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), heavy rainfall since the beginning of the year has triggered severe flooding and landslides across various regions of Burundi, particularly in areas near Lake Tanganyika in the country's southwest. The floods have resulted in significant damage, including the displacement of over 47,000 individuals, destruction of homes and schools, and extensive harm to agricultural crops, with approximately 10 percent of the country's food crops affected.



In addition to the immediate physical damage, the floods have also heightened the risk of the spread of vector-borne diseases, further exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the affected areas. The allocation of funds by the UN relief chief underscores the organization's commitment to providing timely and effective support to vulnerable populations in Burundi during times of crisis.

