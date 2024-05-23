Fourth Edition Of The European Night Of Languages Feted

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The European Union Delegation to Saudi Arabia hosted the fourth edition of the European Night of Languages, a celebration of the continent's linguistic and cultural diversity. In partnership with the Language Exchange Club, EU Member State Embassies, European cultural institutes and international schools, the event brought together 250 Saudi language enthusiasts for a truly European experience.





The event served as a platform to demonstrate how languages bring people closer together, strengthening people to people exchanges and facilitating greater understanding among cultures. Members of the Saudi society immersed into Europe's linguistic and cultural richness by practicing their language skills with European diplomats and professional language teachers while enjoying European music with live performances.

This flagship event was held as part of the Europe Month activities, a series of cultural events held from 9 May to 9 June, that the European Union hosts to celebrate Europe Day in the Kingdom. The 9th of May marks the 74th anniversary of the historic 'Schuman Declaration ', which is considered to be the beginning of the European Union, setting a vision for closer cooperation among European nations.

Saudi guests exchanged in 17 languages, including English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Danish, Swedish, Greek, Dutch, Hungarian, Romanian, Slovak, Czech, Irish, Finnish as well as Arabic. They also enjoyed a musical performance by a Portuguese band Almanata and took part in interactive quizzes. The winners were awarded free language classes offered by various sponsors including Alliance Française, Goethe Institute, Education First, Arabius and Enjaz.

The event also coincided with the second anniversary of the Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf, a blueprint that sets the vision for EU-Gulf relations which was published on 22 May 2022. The Joint Communication aims to broaden and deepen the EU's cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council and its Member States, presenting concrete proposals to strengthen cooperation on energy, green transition and climate change, trade and economic diversification, regional stability and global security, humanitarian and development challenges, and closer people-to-people contacts.

