China Imposes Sanctions On 12 US Arms Manufacturers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chinese government has imposed sanctions on 12 US arms companies and their top executives in response to the sale of their products to Taiwan.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China , Ukrinform reports.

The report says that the United States "continues to sell weapons to the Chinese region of Taiwan, seriously violating the one-China principle... interfering in China's internal affairs and harming its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Therefore, China decided to take countermeasures against 12 US defence companies and their executives.

The list of sanctioned companies includes divisions of such global arms manufacturers as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics.

The property and assets of the listed companies in China have been frozen, and their top executives are banned from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Earlier, the Chinese government imposed sanctions against certain US arms manufacturers, including Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics.

As Ukrinform reported, on 20 May, China imposed sanctions on three US arms companies for selling their products to Taiwan, banning them from trading with Chinese counterparts and investing in China.

Photo: Getty Images