Property Of Let Commander Attached In South Kashmir's Shopian

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A property of a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant commander was attached in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.
Abid Ramzan Sheikh alias Saifullah alias Khalid, resident of Chotipora, is a self-styled terrorist commander, a police spokesperson said.ADVERTISEMENT
He is involved in a number of terror-related cases in Shopian and neighbouring districts. He is also involved in instigating the youth to join the ranks of terrorists, the spokesperson said.
Continuing its crackdown on the terror ecosystem, police attached Sheikh's property, including a plot of land and a house.
This action became inevitable in view of his continuous involvement in terrorism and spoiling the career of poor, innocent youth of the area, the spokesperson added.
