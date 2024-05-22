Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Ukraine's Air Defenses, Preparations For Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan have discussed the bolstering of Ukraine's air defenses with modern Western systems and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Andriy Yermak informed the interlocutor in detail about the situation at the front and emphasized the importance of bolstering our air defense with modern Western systems. During the conversation, the Head of the Presidential Office spoke about Ukraine's preparations for the first Global Peace Summit and the importance of countries from all continents attending," the statement reads.

The two also discussed the NATO Summit in Washington and paid special attention to the agreement on security commitments between Ukraine and the United States, which is nearing completion.

Yermak thanked Sullivan, U.S. President Joseph Biden, both chambers and parties of Congress, and all the American people for their support of Ukraine in its fight against full-scale Russian aggression and for the support package that is already effective on the battlefield.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine