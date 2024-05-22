Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size, Industry Trends | Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market Share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market?



The global Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) treatment market size reached US$ 10.8 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 20.5 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2024-2032.



What are Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market?



Treatment for Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) involves addressing both joint inflammation and the skin symptoms of psoriasis, as the condition affects both aspects. Typically, a combination of medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics, and corticosteroids is used to reduce inflammation, pain, and swelling in the joints. Additionally, topical treatments, phototherapy, and lifestyle changes such as exercise and weight management are often recommended to manage skin symptoms and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals with PsA.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market industry?



The psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market growth is driven by various factors. The market for treating Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) is growing significantly due to the increasing global prevalence of the condition. This market offers a variety of treatment choices, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics, and corticosteroids, all aimed at managing joint inflammation and skin symptoms. Furthermore, new therapies and biologics are emerging, expanding the range of treatments available to PsA patients. Increased awareness of PsA and its treatment options, along with rising healthcare spending in developing regions, are also contributing to the market's growth. Hence, all these factors contribute to psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Treatment Type



Medications

NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs)

DMARDs (Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs)

Biologics

Physical Therapy

Lifestyle Modifications



2. By Mode of Administration



Oral

Injectable

Topical



3. By Patient Type



Newly Diagnosed

Moderate to Severe Psoriatic Arthritis

Refractory or Resistant Cases



4. By End User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings



5. North America



United States

Canada



6. Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe



7. Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



8. Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



9. Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. AbbVie Inc.

2. Amgen Inc.

3. Johnson & Johnson

4. Pfizer Inc.

5. Eli Lilly and Company

6. Novartis International AG

7. Bristol Myers Squibb Company

8. UCB S.A.

9. Celgene Corporation (acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb)

10. AstraZeneca PLC



