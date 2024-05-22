Nintendo acquires USA video game developer Shiver Entertainment

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at bolstering its game development capabilities, Nintendo revealed its acquisition of Shiver Entertainment, a Miami-based video game development company, on Tuesday. This acquisition, constituting a 100 percent buyout, marks Nintendo's strategic investment in expanding its expertise in game development and porting, particularly for consoles like the Nintendo Switch.



Established in 2012, Shiver Entertainment has garnered recognition for its adeptness in developing and adapting games for various platforms, including consoles and personal computers. Noteworthy titles in its portfolio include "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Mortal Kombat 1" for the Nintendo Switch, among others. With this acquisition, Nintendo aims to tap into Shiver's seasoned team of developers, enhancing its proficiency in game porting and development.



In its official statement, Nintendo emphasized its commitment to maintaining Shiver's existing business model post-merger, affirming that the company's focus on game development and adaptation will remain unchanged. This strategic alignment underscores Nintendo's strategic vision to leverage Shiver's expertise while preserving its autonomy and creative direction.



Previously owned by Swedish video game and media conglomerate Embracer, Shiver's acquisition by Nintendo comes amidst Embracer's decision to split into three separate entities in 2025, following a series of acquisitions that weakened its overall structure. Unlike its console counterparts, such as Sony's Playstation and Microsoft's Xbox, which have pursued extensive studio acquisitions in recent years, Nintendo's acquisition strategy has been characterized by selectivity and precision.



With this acquisition, Nintendo aims to fortify its position in the competitive gaming landscape, leveraging Shiver's expertise to enhance its game development capabilities and deliver compelling gaming experiences to its audience.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108243871