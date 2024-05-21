Ellis Martin Report: Metallic Minerals Corp.'S (CVE:MMG) Scott Petsel- Come And Get The Gold! No Seriously, Come And Get It!

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we visit with Scott Petsel, President of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) (OTCMKTS:MMNGF) as we review the company's 171 sq km Keno Silver Project in the Yukon, the La Plata Project in Colorado AND an opportunity for adventurous placer/alluvial gold miners to acquire rights to mine such as what Parker Schnabel is doing on the company's land; in the Yukon and the Klondike Gold District. Yes you can! This could be you too! Get your gear and have a go at it. Listen to learn more about this along with an overview of the company.

