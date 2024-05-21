(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a striking decision, Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has called for the arrest of prominent figures from both Israel and Hamas.



This includes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top leaders of Hamas. They are accused of war crimes amidst the longstanding Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



The move has stirred global debate. Some countries applaud it, seeking justice and accountability. Others, however, are up in arms, criticizing the court for what they see as overreach and bias.



In Israel, officials are visibly upset. Netanyahu and other leaders decry the ICC 's action as biased, even anti-Semitic.



They argue it's a political blunder, threatening severe repercussions. In response, Israel's Foreign Minister has rallied a crisis team.







Meanwhile, Hamas rejects any warrants for its leaders while demanding action against Israeli officials. This has only added fuel to the fire.



Globally, reactions are all over the map. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have voiced strong U.S. support for Israel, rejecting the ICC's approach.



The U.S. hints at possible sanctions against the ICC if it proceeds.



Conversely, nations like South Africa and Turkey support the ICC's push for accountability. They emphasize the importance of upholding international law.



China urges the ICC to remain objective, stressing the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Global Reaction to ICC's Arrest Warrant Proposal for Israeli and Hamas Leaders

The European Union shows mixed reactions. France and Belgium back the ICC's initiative, advocating for peace and accountability.



Conversely, leaders from the Czech Republic and Hungary view the ICC's move as only complicating peace efforts in the Middle East.



Germany navigates a middle path, respecting the ICC but wary of equating Israeli officials with Hamas leaders.



The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, reminds member states of their duty to comply with ICC decisions.



Even Russia chimes in, accusing the U.S. of hypocrisy in its dealings with the ICC, highlighting a pattern of double standards.



This unfolding scenario not only spotlights the charged atmosphere surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but also underscores the complex web of international relations and the global quest for justice.

MENAFN21052024007421016031ID1108239365