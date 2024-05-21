               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Destruction Caused By Falling Drone Debris In Kryvyi Rih District


5/21/2024 6:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipro region, the defenders of the sky destroyed two Shaheds.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Air Defence Administration, Serhiy Lysak, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"At night in the Kryvyi Rih district, the defenders of the sky destroyed two Shaheds. The falling wreckage damaged outbuildings," the post reads.


Destruction Caused By Falling Drone Debris In Kryvyi Rih District Image

It is noted that since the evening, the enemy has attacked Nikopol district several times, using attack drones of various types and artillery.


Destruction Caused By Falling Drone Debris In Kryvyi Rih District Image

Read also: Russians launch 23 drones at Nikopol district
Destruction Caused By Falling Drone Debris In Kryvyi Rih District Image

"They hit Nikopol, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities. Six private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, 3 more were damaged. An administrative building, a gas pipeline and a power line were hit," added Lysak.


Destruction Caused By Falling Drone Debris In Kryvyi Rih District Image

According to him, people were not injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, the Russian occupiers launched 23 drones in the Nikopol district and carried out four artillery attacks. A 42-year-old man was injured.

Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak

MENAFN21052024000193011044ID1108238671


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search