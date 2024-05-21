Destruction Caused By Falling Drone Debris In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipro region, the defenders of the sky destroyed two Shaheds.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Air Defence Administration, Serhiy Lysak, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"At night in the Kryvyi Rih district, the defenders of the sky destroyed two Shaheds. The falling wreckage damaged outbuildings," the post reads.

It is noted that since the evening, the enemy has attacked Nikopol district several times, using attack drones of various types and artillery.

"They hit Nikopol, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities. Six private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, 3 more were damaged. An administrative building, a gas pipeline and a power line were hit," added Lysak.

According to him, people were not injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, the Russian occupiers launched 23 drones in the Nikopol district and carried out four artillery attacks. A 42-year-old man was injured.

Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak