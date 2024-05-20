Azerbaijan Launches Unified E-Participation Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In Azerbaijan, a unified e-participation platform will beestablished, Azernews reports.

This initiative aligns with the Activity Plan of the WorkingGroup on "Technology and Innovation" of the Business Environmentand International Ratings Commission for the year 2024.

Within the framework of creating the unified e-participationportal, measures will be taken to improve direct communicationchannels with citizens, gather feedback from citizens on theprovision of government services, and ensure the electronicdecision-making process.

It should be noted that the project should be prepared by August1st and submitted to the Commission by the Ministry of DigitalDevelopment and Transport.