Music at the Boardwalk" Festival Concludes 6 Months of Musical Brilliance in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Alto ) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 20 May 2024: Abu Dhabi's Music at the Boardwalk, organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), concludes after delighting tens of thousands with over 800 free concerts across 20 locations in a six-month run.



The events showcased amazing musicians from across the country, including talent from the bait Al Oud Academy and DCT Abu Dhabi’s Mawhibaty initiative, where students had the opportunity to perform publicly and accelerate their musical careers. A notable high point of the festival was a performance by cover band Music Travel Love, which attracted a crowd of more than 3,000 fans at Mamsha Al Saadiyat.



Winners of the event’s 'Let the Stars Shine' singing competition, held in November in collaboration with Music Travel Love and The Fridge Entertainment, included emerging Emirati singer Jameela Alghareebi. She recorded a cover of 'Heal the World' with the band , along with other festival favourites including Donia, Maya, Suzan Sadek, Junior Brown, and Sheridan Brass.



The festival’s accompanying video series, which included the successful hit 'Let it Be' filmed at Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve, garnered 5.8 million views on YouTube so far. The most recent release, ‘This is our Land’, featured three students from the Mawhibaty programme. Two more musical tracks are set to release later this year via the Visit Abu Dhabi and Music Travel Love YouTube channels, spotlighting the beauty of Abu Dhabi and the remarkable musical talents of the nation.





A free event for all ages, Music at the Boardwalk was brought to life by The Fridge Entertainment, who oversees the curation, production and delivery of the festival.







