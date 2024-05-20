Azerbaijani Products May Replace Tajik Food Imports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The plan is to swap out Tajikistan's imported food products withthose from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Yusif Abdullayev, the executive director of the AzerbaijanExport and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), shared thisduring a business forum in Baku. Currently, Tajikistan importsabout $950 million worth of food products.

Abdullayev noted the relatively small trade volume betweenAzerbaijan and Tajikistan, standing at around $6 million annually emphasised the need to boost this figure.

"Unfortunately, trade relations with Tajikistan are small. Ourannual turnover is only around 6 million US dollars. This turnovermust be increased. Azerbaijan mainly supplies sugar and cottonseedoil to Tajikistan. This country's annual import of cottonseed oilis 116 thousand tons. Our share here is not too large. We intend toincrease the supply of cottonseed oil to Tajikistan to a thousandtons," said the head of AZPROMO.