Qatari Composer Dana Al Fardan First From Gulf To Perform At Cannes

Cannes: Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan has made history as the first artist from the Gulf region to appear at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival, performing at the star-studded Trophée Chopard official dinner.

The Doha-born musician gave a ground-breaking performance at 24th edition of Trophée Chopard, in the enchanting setting of the Carlton Beach Club on La Croisette, hosted by Caroline Scheufele and this year's Trophée Chopard 'Godmother' – actress and producer Demi Moore.

The attendees of the Trophée Chopard were captivated by Dana's mesmerising voice as she performed“Solstice” and“Onyx” from her album“Indigo,” accompanied by the soloists of Cannes National Symphonic Orchestra. and violinist Maias Alyamani. Additionally, the orchestra played her instrumental pieces“Chromium,”“Stillness,” and the world première of“Caroline.” The latter was composed by Dana as a homage to the vision and creativity of Caroline Scheufele, co-president of Chopard. Dana remarked,“Caroline embodies the spirit of innovation and elegance that I aspire to convey through my music.”

As cultural ambassador of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) and one of the leading pioneering creative talents of both her generation and the Arab world, Dana proudly represents this role, including the members of the QPO to a global stage.

“As an artist, it is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to have an impact on such a high profile and culturally important platform as the Cannes Film Festival,” said Dana Al Fardan.

“I am truly honoured to have had the opportunity to be a part of this.”

With a diverse repertoire spanning classical, electronic, and beyond, Al Fardan continues to push the boundaries of musical expression, leaving an enduring legacy on the global stage.

Rooted in neoclassical music with electronic elements, and her signature Arab influence Indigo transcends conventional boundaries to create a unique experience to guide the audience on an introspective path towards enlightenment.

Her creative journey continues with the release of 'Falling,' her latest single in collaboration with French producer Yaans. Available on all major streaming platforms, 'Falling' displays Dana's versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending electronic beats with her distinctive style. Embracing electronic music as an alternative dimension of storytelling, Dana's exploration of diverse genres reflects her multifaceted talent and artistic vision.