Biden not on Zelensky`s ‘peace conference’ attendees list

(MENAFN) The White House has confirmed that United States President Joe Biden does not currently have plans to attend a Swiss-hosted conference on the Ukraine conflict scheduled for next month. According to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the event, set to take place on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne, is not on President Biden's official schedule.



The summit, which has extended invitations to more than 160 countries, aims to address the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. However, notably absent from the list of invitees is Russia itself. The conference is expected to focus on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposed roadmap for resolving the conflict, which includes the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from territories claimed by Ukraine, reparations from Moscow, and the establishment of a war crimes tribunal.



Zelensky's peace plan has been met with skepticism from Russia, which has dismissed it as unrealistic and indicative of Kiev's reluctance to pursue diplomatic solutions. Despite this, the Swiss government, led by President Viola Amherd, has expressed optimism about the conference's potential to draw delegations from over 50 countries. Switzerland has also expressed a desire to encourage participation from China and more countries from the Global South in the summit.



As preparations for the conference continue, the absence of President Biden from the attendee list raises questions about the level of United States involvement in diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. With tensions persisting between Ukraine and Russia, the outcome of the summit and its impact on regional stability remain uncertain.

