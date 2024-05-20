Qatar Chamber Committed To Improving Business Environment, Overcoming Obstacles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber held yesterday its second General Assembly Meeting (GAM), which was presided over by its Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani. The meeting was attended by First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Second Vice-Chairman, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, all board members, and numerous businessmen and Chamber members.

The meeting's agenda featured the review of the Board of Directors' report on the Chamber's activities and financial status for the year ending December 31, 2023. It also included discharging the members of the Board of Directors, approving the estimated budget for the 2024 fiscal year, and appointing a new auditor, as well as determining their fees.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim reviewed the Chamber's activities report for the year ending December 31, 2023. He highlighted efforts to support the private sector and mechanisms for the development of the Chamber's work in alignment with the inclusive economic development of the state.

He underscored the Chamber's commitment to fully support for the Qatari private sector, enhance the business environment, and overcome obstacles facing business sectors, noting that this aims to foster the private sector's role in the national economy and expand its contribution to the GDP, in line with the 3rd National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa expressed sincere gratitude to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his unwavering support to the private sector.

He praised H H's interest in empowering the private sector to fulfil its pivotal role in the state's economic development, as a genuine partner to the public sector and a main contributor to the economic boom, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. He also thanked H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir, and H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, for their continuous support to the private sector.

The QC Chairman highlighted that 2023 was rife with activities and achievements for the Chamber, pointing out that the year witnessed the election of members of the Chamber's Board of Directors for the seventh session (2023-2028).

Sheikh Khalifa expressed confidence that the year 2024 would witness further successes and increased involvement from the Qatari private sector in economic activities. He emphasised that the Chamber's Board of Directors would continue its efforts to meet the expectations and aspirations of all members, business owners, and the Qatari business community.