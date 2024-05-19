Since Beginning Of Day, There Have Been 90 Combat Engagements, Attacks In Kurakhove Sector Have Doubled

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have doubled the number of attacks in the Kurakhove sector, and fierce fighting is taking place in the Siversky sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update as of 16:00 on Sunday, 19 May.

In total, more than 90 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. The situation at the front remains difficult, but controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"Our defenders are steadfastly holding their positions, beating the enemy and destroying their equipment," the General Staff said.

It is reported that the activity of Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector has been somewhat slowed down. As of now, there have been eight military clashes there. The Russians continue to try to break through the defences near Vovchansk, Starytsia and Liptsi.

Ukrainian defenders in this area of the frontline are "confidently holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on Russian troops and carrying out their own counterattacks".

In the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka, and two more are ongoing.

In the Siversky sector, 21 combat engagements took place in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka and Ivan-Daryivka, and one more is ongoing. "Our soldiers are using available means to suppress the enemy's offensive potential and sometimes counterattack," the General Staff commented.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops carried out 13 attacks, including near Vasylivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The invaders' pressure in the Pokrovske sector continues unabated. They tried to break through the defences 23 times near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Severne, Umanske and Netaylove. 10 clashes out of the total number of engagements in this sector are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of combat engagements increased from five to ten, with one more ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russians unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces near Krynky four times. Ukrainian defenders are now repelling the fifth attack.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Sopych, Nova Huta and Iskryskivka in Sumy region were subjected to artillery strikes by the Russian army.

"Ukrainian troops continue to maintain the ability to manoeuvre their forces and equipment, replenish reserves and provide logistics. This allows not only to establish the defence of our borders, but also to counterattack the enemy in certain areas and achieve some success," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has become significantly more active in the Northern direction .

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook