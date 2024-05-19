Ukraine's Presidential Couple Commemorate Victims Of Political Repression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska have visited the Bykivnia Graves National Historical and Memorial Reserve and honored the memory of the victims of political repression.

A video of their visit was posted on the Facebook page of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, in the Bykivnia Forest, we commemorate all victims of Soviet political repression. And we remind ourselves how important it is to hold out in our current battle. To hold out against the modern Russian system, which is a descendant of that totalitarian regime," Zelensky said.

He noted that the Soviet system had broken lives that could have achieved so much more for future generations.

Video : Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"Eternal memory to all victims of Soviet repression. Respect and gratitude to all those who defend life," Zelensky added.

According to the presidential press service , the presidential couple honored the memory of those killed by the totalitarian Soviet regime at the mass grave and the memorial sign of the Polish burial sites.

"The memory of the victims of political repressions and those who fought for our independence will always be with us. Honor to all who defend Ukraine today," Zelensky said.

Between 1937 and 1941, the Bykivnia Forest near Kyiv was the secret burial site for those executed by NKVD officers in Kyiv prisons. It is the largest burial site of victims of mass political repressions in Ukraine.

Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine