Shahid Kapoor’S Heavy ‘Sunday Snack’ Includes A Barbell And Weights

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared a glimpse of his unusual“Sunday snack”.

Talking to his Instagram stories, Shahid shared a glimpse of his not-so-lazy Sunday as he hit the gym. He shared a picture of a barbell with heavy weights.

For the caption, he wrote:“Sunday snack.”

Shahid, who was last seen in the film“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, a science fiction romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon, will next be seen in the action thriller“Deva” directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

The film, which revolves around a rebellious police officer who investigates a high-profile case and uncovers a web of deceit, also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

One of the highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema, Shahid, who made his acting debut with“Ishq Vishk” directed by Ken Ghosh, is known for his work in films such as“Jab We Met”,“Kaminey”,“Udta Punjab”,“Haider”,“Chup Chup Ke” and“Kabir Singh” among others.