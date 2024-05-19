INJAZ Qatar Hosts Mubadara Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, INJAZ Qatar, a non-profit organization and member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, held a national awards ceremony of its Annual Young Enterprise of the Year Competition in Qatar.

The 17th edition of Mubadara 2024 was held at The Torch Doha Ballroom recently. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards, with Boeing, the program's exclusive strategic partner since 2013, endowing the winner of the Best Company Award among universities with a financial prize to develop their business idea. Roula Droubi, director of government, industry and community engagement at Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, presented this award to the“On Budget” team from Qatar University, promoting sustainability through an innovative online platform offering surplus products at discounted rates.

President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia Kuljit Ghata-Aura commented:“Individual entrepreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of innovation and positive change. We are proud that Boeing's partnership with INJAZ Qatar has empowered thousands of young people with entrepreneurial and problem-solving skills. Together, we've helped these budding entrepreneurs in Qatar turn their ideas into reality”.

ExxonMobil, the platinum sponsor of the awards ceremony, presented the Best Company Award among high schools. Taher Hamid, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Qatar, presented this award to the“Smart Patch” team from Al Wakrah Secondary School for Girls. This student-led company designed a smart patch for screening and diagnosing premature babies and newborns with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE).

The People's Choice Award was presented to the“VirtuLearn” team from CUC Ulster University. The Highest Social Impact Award was presented to the“Insurehealth” team from Northwestern University in Qatar,“Assistly” from CUC Ulster University and“Nafas” from Al Shaima Secondary School for Girls.

The Most Innovative Product/Service Award was granted to the“Boonue” team from Texas A&M University at Qatar,“Pure Future” from Amna Bint Wahab Secondary School for Girls, and“Veridian Energy Conversions” from Belgravia High School.

The Best Marketing Plan Award was presented to the“Hala Nourish” team from University of Doha for Science and Technology and to the“Fitlist” team from the American School of Doha.

Chair of INJAZ Qatar and Injaz Al Arab Sheikha Hanadi Nasser Al Thani said:“Mubadara was founded 17 years ago with the aim of inspiring youth in Qatar to start and grow entrepreneurial ventures. Through the program, more than 3,500 students have explored their innovative business ideas and the opportunity to turn these ideas into thriving businesses.”