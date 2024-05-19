Air India Express Flight's Engine Catches Fire, Makes Emergency Landing

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi had to make a full-scale emergency landing at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) due to a fire in one of its engines.

The sources said that the crew members alerted the Air Traffic Controller after a fire was noticed soon after the take off.

"As flames were seen emanating from the right engine after takeoff, the Bengaluru- Kochi flight elected to return and carried out a precautionary landing at Bengaluru on Saturday night. The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation," said Air India's spokesperson.

"The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible,” said the spokesperson.

"A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause," the spokesperson added.