Health Minister Emphasises State's Commitment To Developing Nursing Sector

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, underscored the state's dedication to creating a comprehensive strategy for advancing the nursing sector. This commitment extends to supporting and training medical personnel, ensuring their seamless integration with the state's healthcare efforts for citizens.

During his speech at an event hosted by the Egyptian General Nursing Union to celebrate International Nurses Day, Minister Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the irreplaceable role of nurses. Despite significant advancements in disease diagnosis, and data analysis using modern technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics, no machine can replicate the compassionate care provided by nurses. Their profession remains indispensable and timeless.

To sustain nursing services, the Ministry of Health and Population has devised equitable plans for distributing new appointments within nursing bodies. Between January 2023 and April 2024, 21,730 nursing practitioners and technicians received assignments.

Recognizing the need to expand nursing education, the ministry increased the number of nursing schools by six in 2023, focusing on areas with the greatest demand. Additionally, incentive packages were introduced for nursing staff, including enhanced risk allowances for medical professionals, emergency incentives, night-shift pay, and rewards for exceptional leadership and supervisory efforts.

Efforts to enhance the nursing profession's image within the community involved revising nursing uniform specifications and ensuring their distribution to all nursing staff members across health affairs directorates in various governorates from August 2023 to January 2024.

The launch of the Code of Ethics for the Egyptian Nursing and Midwifery Profession aims to protect nursing rights and interests through legal means. It also seeks to elevate scientific, cultural, and societal standards, ensuring that nursing professionals occupy their rightful place in society. Simultaneously, ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure and work environments benefit all members of the medical team.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar emphasized integrated plans to enhance nursing efficiency and build the capabilities of nursing cadres. Initiatives include activating specialised nursing fellowships, introducing additional diplomas, and expanding student enrollment in health technical institutes within the nursing division.

Furthermore, cooperation and partnership protocols have been established to provide advanced management and leadership training for chief nursing officers and inspectors. Sixteen nurses will participate in this program as part of the Egyptian-Japanese Initiative for Cooperation and Development at Saku University in Japan, spanning four weeks.