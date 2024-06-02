Azerbaijan Hosts Education Fair For Aspiring US Students

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Education Alumni Fair has been organized in Azerbaijan for highschool and university students, as well as their parents,interested in pursuing education in the US, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event opening ceremony, US Chargé d'Affaires inAzerbaijan Hugo Guevara spotlighted the importance of choosing aneducational program.

“I thank the fair organizers. It's quite difficult for parentsto choose a higher education institution for their children. Over900 Azerbaijani students studied in the US in the 2022/2023academic year. This is an increase of more than 25 percent from theprevious years. At the exhibition you will get answers to all yourquestions in this area," he said.

Additionally, Jordan Troisi from the American Councils forInternational Education Azerbaijan pointed out that during the2022-2023 academic year, 45 percent of Azerbaijani students in theUS received education at the master's level, and the rest at thebachelor's level.

To note, the US Embassy in Baku, in collaboration with AmericanCouncils for International Education, has organized theEducationUSA Alumni Fair as an exceptional opportunity for highschool and university students, as well as their parents,interested in pursuing education in the US.