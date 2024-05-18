Russians Shell Vovchansk Community: One Person Killed And Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed and five other civilians were injured in the Vovchansk territorial community of the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on May 18, the occupiers once again fired on the city of Vovchansk. A 60-year-old woman was killed. Two civilian men aged 55 and 60, as well as two other residents aged 68, were injured,” the statement said.

In addition, the village of Ukrainske in the Vovchanske community came under hostile fire today, and a 59-year-old civilian man was injured.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

As reported, on May 16, a car with civilians trying to leave the city came under fire in Vovchansk, killing two people and injuring two others.