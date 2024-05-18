Explore Copenhagen's Culinary Gem: Khun Juk Oriental, Winner Of The 2023 Thai Select Signature Award And Esteemed Taittinger Ambassador

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 - Khun Juk Oriental, honored with the prestigious 2023 Thai Select Signature Award from the Royal Thai Government and partnership with Champagne Taittinger, epitomizes culinary excellence by delivering an exceptional Thai dining experience. These recognitions, from both the Royal Thai Government for the Thai Select Signature award and the esteemed Champagne Taittinger, underscore Khun Juk Oriental's dedication to excellence and innovation in gastronomy.







Blending the bold flavors of Thailand with the luxurious French champagne, the restaurant caters to both local and international patrons seeking a memorable gastronomic journey.

The Inspirational Journey of a Star Chef

At the heart of Khun Juk Oriental is Chef Charoon Chareonrum, whose remarkable journey from humble beginnings in a small province of Buriram, Thailand to establishing the renowned Thai restaurant in Copenhagen is nothing short of inspiring. His unwavering dedication to the culinary arts is reflected in his philosophy: 'Good food is the foundation of true happiness.' Having honed his skills through apprenticeships at esteemed establishments such as the Hotel de Rhone in Geneva and the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, Chef Chareonrum launched Khun Juk Oriental in 1999, blending Eastern flavors with Western culinary techniques.

Preserving Authenticity in a New Landscape

Khun Juk Oriental stands out for its ability to strike a delicate balance between traditional Thai flavors and local preferences, while preserving the authenticity of its dishes. Overcoming challenges such as ingredient sourcing, the restaurant remains committed to offering an authentic Thai dining experience. Embracing the Thai concept of 'Sanook,' which translates to 'fun,' Khun Juk Oriental creates a welcoming environment where diners can enjoy a diverse menu featuring fusion dishes and seasonal specials, ensuring each visit is a delicious adventure.

About Khun Juk Oriental

Nestled in a tranquil corner of Copenhagen's bustling Nyhavn area, the restaurant expertly fuses Western culinary techniques with Eastern flavors, creating a unique dining experience. The establishment provides a serene and private ambiance suitable for both small and large gatherings.

Location:

Nyhavn 63D, 1051 Copenhagen K

Tel: +45 33 32 30 50

Award-winning Signature Dishes include Grilled Gambas Shrimp, Pan-Sauted Beef or Chicken Breast, Noodle Soup with Chicken and Thai Spinach, Roasted Noodles with Peanuts and Tiger Prawns, and Stir-fried Chicken with Cashew Nuts



Khun Juk Oriental