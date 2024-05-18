Digital Tools For Business Expansion And Development Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Business owners have to tackle multiple tasks every day, which is already a challenge. Fortunately, technology comes to the rescue – modern digital tools can help increase your earnings, organize your schedule, communicate more efficiently, or conduct email marketing campaigns.

Below, we will discuss some of the top tools in each of these important business categories.

Teamworking and Communication ToolsGoogle Drive

This cloud storage platform from Google is one of the best solutions available. As an office tool, you can use it for file creation, collaboration, and sharing in real time across the world.

With Google Drive, you do not need to email every single document – you can share it with as many people on your team as you wish. Besides, the platform has a completely free plan with paid storage plans starting at just $1.99 for 100 GB a month.

Skype

Skype has been one of the most efficient tools for business for some time, and its features ensure it will continue to bring value to business owners. You can use it to communicate with team members and collaborate when you are on the go.