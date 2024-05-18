Airobotics And HHLA Sky Partner To Offer Drone Services For Terminal Operations And Critical Infrastructure In Germany Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Airobotics , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings, a provider of wireless networks and autonomous drones and automated data solutions, and HHLA Sky , a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik, a European port and transport logistics company, have entered a strategic partnership to offer advanced drone services to protect and support terminal operations, critical infrastructure and industrial operations in Germany.

This collaboration will leverage the cutting-edge autonomous drone technologies of Airobotics and HHLA Sky's Integrated Control Center, UTM platforms and footprint in the German market, bringing“a new level of automation and precision to critical drone operations”, according to the companies.

Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings, says:“We are thrilled to partner with HHLA Sky as we enter the European market with our automated drone platforms.

“HHLA Sky has best-in-class airspace management and control capabilities which allow customers the ability scale drone fleet programs.

“The opportunity to combine the HHLA Sky's ICC with our Optimus System creates a hugely compelling service for our customers, which we believe supports faster and wider market adoption.