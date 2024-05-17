Ukraine, Türkiye's Defense Minister Discuss Efforts To Restore Grain Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Türkiye's efforts to restore the operations of the Black Sea Grain Initiative were discussed during the visit of Ukraine's Defense Minister.
This was reported at a press briefing by the Ministry of Defense of Türkiye, an Ukrinform correspondent wrote.
"We were glad to receive the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mr. Rustem Umerov, in our country. During the meeting, which took place in a very friendly and constructive atmosphere and further strengthened our relations... our efforts to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative were discussed," the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported. Read also:
Farmers already sow more than 4M ha with spring crops across Ukraine
In addition, the parties discussed the situation of the Black Sea, Türkiye's compliance with the provisions of the Montreux Convention regarding the closure of straits, and other issues.
It was also noted that Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler, at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, emphasized Türkiye's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine paid a visit to Türkiye's earlier this week.
MENAFN17052024000193011044ID1108227381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.