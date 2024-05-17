Diggrowth Introduces Its Predictive Lead & Account Scoring Functionality And Announces SOC 2 Type II Compliance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DiGGrowth, a leading marketing analytics platform, is delighted to introduce its newest feature - a cutting-edge predictive lead and account scoring functionality.



With a steadfast commitment to data security, DiGGrowth has recently achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. The introduction of the predictive lead and account scoring feature further enhances the platform's capabilities, enabling businesses to use artificial intelligence to grade their leads and accounts, thereby optimizing their sales cycle and win rate.



"We are thrilled to launch our predictive lead and account scoring functionality. With this new tool, we're enabling businesses to prioritize their efforts effectively by identifying which leads and accounts are most likely to convert. It's all about efficiency and empowering our clients to make informed decisions that drive growth.", said Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO at DiGGrowth.



"Today, striking the right balance between growth and efficiency isn't just a nice-to-have "it's a must. As someone deeply involved in product development, I've seen firsthand the challenges companies face in finding this equilibrium. That's why we've introduced DiGGrowth's new predictive lead and account scoring functionality. It is powered by AI, which means it can adapt scoring criteria to fit each lead and account's unique traits. This isn't just a step forward, it's a leap. We're committed to delivering real, measurable results for our clients while steering them towards sustainable growth.", added Arpit Srivastava, Product Head & Co-Founder at DiGGrowth.



About DiGGrowth



Born out of Growth Natives and based on real customer pain points, DiGGrowth is an AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform. It gives CMOs, performance marketers, and the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution, campaign tracking, and data integration challenges. The platform, with its analytics and attribution, also empowers marketers to dive deep into metrics that make revenue forecasting easier and help drive sales and revenue.



About Growth Natives



Founded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.







