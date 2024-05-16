Bold Style Of New Quadtrac Flagship Wins International Design Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) The bold new look of the next-generation Axial-Flow combine from Case IH , a brand of CNH , caught the eye of judges taking a Red Dot Design Award for product design.

Judged annually, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions, and its label has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design.

Core details of the new Case IH AF series Axial-Flow were revealed at Agritechnica 2023, and the new combine recently made its full global debut in North America. It is designed with a renewed focus on helping users to maximize output per engine hour while minimizing losses and grain damage, retaining the proven Axial-Flow principle of rotary threshing and separation.

The new technology is packaged within a fresh Axial-Flow style that introduced a new look to the range, designed to show that this is a very different class of combine. The design team from Case IH and its parent CNH will receive the Red Dot Design award for the AF at a special 'Red Dot: Best of the Best' ceremony, to be held at the Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany, on June 24.

“The receipt of a Red Dot Design Award is a great honor for the design team behind the new Axial Flow,” says David Wilkie, industrial design director at Case IH parent CNH.

“We wanted to create a look that showed this combine is much more than a refresh of existing ideas in terms of internal engineering and is something really very different. I'm really pleased the Red Dot jury recognized our efforts to create a style that matches the Axial-Flow AF's considerable substance.”