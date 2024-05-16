Bluespring Wealth Partners Acquires $750 Million KDI Wealth Management

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The Scottsdale, Arizona based firm gains the full suite of Bluespring resources and strategic support of their new partner while maintaining business autonomy

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluespring Wealth Partners (Bluespring) , a leading acquirer of both independent RIAs and hybrid wealth management firms, today announced their acquisition of KDI Wealth Management , a leading wealth management firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona.





KDI personnel currently oversee more than $750 million in client assets. The firm is run by husband-and-wife duo Kevin Dick, CEO and Wealth Advisor, and Carrie Dick, President and Wealth Advisor, alongside longtime business partner Shane Keith, Vice President and Wealth Advisor. The firm was founded in 2005 and consists of 14 total employees.

KDI's decision to join Bluespring was fueled by several factors, including Bluespring's flexible model and commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of its partners while also offering streamlined solutions to outsource non-revenue generating tasks. The KDI team offers a full suite of services, including wealth and retirement planning, estate planning, cash flow management, tax planning, and more. With Bluespring's expertise and resources, KDI plans to accelerate growth while maintaining its reputation for providing superior customer service and personalized financial solutions.

“Bluespring's dedication to fostering entrepreneurship deeply resonated with us,” said KDI CEO Kevin Dick.“We're excited to have a partner that respects our vision for the business. With Bluespring we will be able to elevate our capabilities, expand our reach, and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Recently ranked in the top 10 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes, Kevin Dick and his KDI team have built a reputation for delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions, specializing in peer-to-peer advising to ensure each client is receiving a personalized approach. With a focus on client success and a dedication to building lasting relationships, KDI has earned the trust of individuals and families across Arizona and beyond.

“We are thrilled to welcome KDI Wealth Management to the Bluespring community,” said Stuart Silverman, Chairman of Bluespring.“Their first-class track record, commitment to excellence, and dedication to client success perfectly complement our values and objectives. We look forward to supporting the team in its future growth.”

In addition to their partnership with Bluespring, KDI is also joining the Kestra Financial wealth management platform, leveraging all the tools offered within the Kestra ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome KDI Wealth Management to the Kestra community,” said Stephen Langlois, President of Kestra Financial.“We've intentionally assembled our Kestra ecosystem in a way that enables advisors to choose how to best leverage our capabilities to advance their growth. The fact that KDI is able to leverage our wealth management platform while also gaining the guidance and expertise of our colleagues at Bluespring is a perfect example of our vision in action.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through a highly customized and people-centric approach, Bluespring is dedicated to the acquisition and support of quality wealth management firms. In partnering with experienced wealth advisors and their teams, Bluespring looks to perpetuate and enhance the value that they bring their clients, providing continuity and new opportunities in the process. Bluespring was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor training and incentivization, consulting and operational resources, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional capital support. By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring empowers wealth management firm owners to elevate their business without sacrificing their entrepreneurial spirit, founding principles, and long-term vision.

About Kestra Financial, Inc.

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial advisors and wealth management firms by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. Kestra Financial supports independent financial professionals from across the country and is committed to delivering superior service to enable their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS.

Bluespring and KDI are affiliated with Kestra Financial and the other Kestra companies referenced above.

2023 Forbes Best In State Wealth Advisors

The 2023 Best In State Wealth Advisors was created by SHOOK Research and presented in April 2023 based on data gathered from June 2021 to June 2022. 22,243 were considered, 7,321 advisors were recognized. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Click here for more award information.

Contacts

Media:

Vested for Bluespring Wealth Partners



...

The post Bluespring Wealth Partners Acquires $750 Million KDI Wealth Management appeared first on Caribbean News Global .