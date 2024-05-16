Kuwait Urges Int'l Community, UNSC To Force Israeli Occupation To Stop Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- His Highness the Prime Minister called on the UN Security Council to grant the State of Palestine full membership status, welcoming UN General Assembly's resolution, adopted on May 9, 2024, which supported Palestine membership.

Kuwait, he said, would always remain committed to supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Kuwait, he added, was committed to UN resolutions, Arab peace initiative and establishment of the independent Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, "which is a major condition to achieve peace and security in the region."

His Highness the Prime Minister said the Israeli occupation's killing, deliberate destruction and genocide were blatant and unprecedented violations of international laws and human values.

The region will never see peace, security and stability, and people would never feel justice while the Palestinian people unable to gain their legitimate rights, he said.

His Highness the Prime Minister called on Arab countries to coordinate and cooperate to confront serious challenges in order to honor aspirations of "our people for security and stability."

He, meanwhile, called for free and safe navigation in international waters in line with international law and law of the seas, securing energy supplies, rejected all forms of interference in sovereignty of Arab countries, and reaffirmed importance of dialogue, peaceful solutions and respect of sovereignty of nations and international agreements. (end)

